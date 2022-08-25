Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani REVEALS her first meeting with rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra; Find out

The new episode of the Koffee With Karan season 7 is out and we can't keep calm! The latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show featured Kabir Singh co-stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor. The duo had a fun segment with Karan wherein they talked about their personal and professional lives. Another highlight of the episode was that Kiara openly talked about her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on the chat show. For those unaware, they are one of the most talked about rumoured couples in Bollywood. From their onscreen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple in their film Shershaah to their off-screen equation, everything about Sidharth and Kiara often make the headlines.

During the episode, Kiara Advani revealed her first interaction with Sidharth Malhotra. She said, "Funnily, Sid and I knew each other much before we were actually cast for Shershaah. He was, of course, cast. But him and I talking in..." Then, Karan Johar said, "So, we (Karan Johar and Kiara Advani) crashed the shoot wrap party of Lust Stories at a friend's house. And, Sid was also there at the party and this was the first time you and Sid met. To which, Kiara said, "Casually met."

After listening to this, Shahid Kapoor said, "Nice that you remember so clearly how you met." To which, Kiara replied, "Of course, I'll never forget that."

A few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks to reunite on a rom-com to be produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. “The yet untitled rom com will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The filmmaker had a detailed meeting with Sid and Kiara recently, and the duo has agreed in principle to be a part of Shashank’s rom com. The paperwork is still remaining, but if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors by the end of this year,” revealed a source close to the filmmaker, adding further that everyone around is excited for this romantic comedy.

