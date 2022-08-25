Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani REVEALS she bitch-slapped Shahid Kapoor in her head on Kabir Singh sets

The new episode of the Koffee With Karan season 7 featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani has been released and fans are jumping with joy. These two stars make for a wonderful on-screen Jodi and we all have seen that in their hit film Kabir Singh. Meanwhile, Kiara revealed that Shahid made her wait for eight hours on the sets of Kabir Singh. She said she bitch-slapped the Jab We Met actor in her head as she had to wait because a discussion was going on about which shoes, he should wear in the next scene.

In the Bingo game, Kiara revealed why she bitch-slapped Shahid in her head. Talking about the same, Kiara said, “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene.” Agreeing with the JugJugg Jeeyo actress, Karan said that had he been asked to wait for eight hours over a topic of shoes, he too would have done the same. Validating Kiara’s decision decision to bitch-slap Shahid, Karan said “If I were made to wait for eight hours for a discussion on shoes, I would bitch-slap too.”

Kiara and Shahid’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Kiara’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Next, she will feature in RC-15, which is a Telugu film and is directed by S. Shankar starring Ram Charan. Apart from this, Kiara will star in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. This marks their second on-screen collaboration together after Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the film, Kartik will essay the role of SatyaPrem while Kiara will be seen as Katha. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor’s work front, he was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Besides, Shahid Kapoor will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming untitled project.