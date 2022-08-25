Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani REVEALS she did Lust Stories only to work with Karan Johar

The new episode of the Koffee With Karan season 7 featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani has been released and fans are jumping with joy. These two stars make for a wonderful on-screen Jodi and we all have seen that in their hit film Kabir Singh. We already got a glimpse of Kiara in the previous episode, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, and where she was badgered into revealing the status of their relationship. Kiara has also worked in the 2018 Netflix anthology ‘Lust Stories’ that proved to be a career turnaround for her. The short story was directed by Karan Johar.

Karan Johar said he offered Lust stories to other actresses

Talking about the same, Karan said, “This story will be tough to cast because this girl, pretty much has an open orgasm in front of the whole family. I had offered it to Kriti Sanon and she said that her mom didn’t allow her. So I was like okay, I thought everybody’s mom will stand in line not allowing their daughters. Its actually a very empowering story. I met Kiara at Manish Malhotra’s house, I saw her, I saw the face, I knew her off course, I knew her as Alia Advani. In fact, on my phone, till very recently, her name was fed as Alia Advani. Alias are in my destiny. In my fate. So, I met her and I was like, can you come tomorrow and meet me, its for a short film. She was like zoned out, she said are you directing it? I said yes. Then she said, yeah, I am doing it.”

Kiara Advani on why she did Lust Stories

Kiara then said, “But I have to say that, of course that was the film, a lot of people noticed me in. But I have to say that when I signed the film, it was only to work with Karan Johar. Obviously like I grew up and I wanted to work with him. But now in retrospect, when I look back, I realize, I don’t mean it was bold, but what a brave topic to kind of, to make a film on and to speak of. Because why shy away from women’s sexuality.”

Kiara's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, talking about Kiara’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Next, she will feature in RC-15, which is a Telugu film and is directed by S. Shankar starring Ram Charan. Apart from this, Kiara will star in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. This marks their second on-screen collaboration together after Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the film, Kartik will essay the role of SatyaPrem while Kiara will be seen as Katha. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures.