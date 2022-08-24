Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani reveals why Shahid Kapoor made her wait for 8 hrs on the sets of Kabir Singh

Karan Johar’s 7th season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan will now witness the presence of two popular celebrities Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor. Ever since KJo made the announcement about the new episode, the fans have been excited to see their favourite celebrities getting candid and honest on the ‘Koffee’ couch with some fun and gossip elements. The makers of the show even dropped the promo and gave us glimpses of what the new Kiara-Shahid episode of the show would be like.

Kiara spills beans about working with Shahid on sets of Kabir Singh

In the latest episode of the chat show, Kiara Advani revealed why her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor made her wait for as many as eight hours on the sets of Kabir Singh. “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene,” says Kiara. She made this confession during the Bingo game on Koffee With Karan.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani relationship developments in Koffee With Karan

Iconic host Karan Johar is also known for manifesting many Bollywood love stories on the couch of Koffee With Karan. Some are married or dating, and others are still figuring out their status. Well, in the eighth episode of season 7, the popular filmmaker strikes again after his episode with Sidharth Malhotra.

After much coaxing and prodding by host Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, the last episode of Koffee With Karan, indirectly confessed that he was indeed dating Kiara Advani.

Karan played a clip of Kiara from an earlier shot but unreleased episode of the hit chat show, currently in its seventh season, in which she accepted that her and Sidharth were ‘more than just close friends’ and got Sidharth to react to it.

In the Kiara episode, where she appeared with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, Karan asked her if her relationship with Sidharth is different from the violent one her character Preeti shared with Kabir in the movie. She smiled and noted the ‘sly’ manner in which Karan tried to get the answer out of her.

Karan told her it's ‘so last season’ to keep denying relationships when Kiara said she is neither denying, not accepting. She finally said that she was ‘more than close friends’ with Sidharth Malhotra. When asked if she is thinking about getting married, she said that she does want that in her life but won't reveal her plans on Koffee With Karan.

Sidharth, having just witnessed the interrogation, asked, “Kyu itna pareshan kia aapne Karan usko? (Why did you trouble her so much Karan?)” When Karan said that he's decided what to do at the wedding, Sidharth said, “You are set! Let us also…,” when his couch companion raised his brows, hoping this is the moment Sidharth finally makes it official. And he did finally say, “Karan, let's see. We want to have everyone who wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings." Karan warned Sidharth that he'd slap him if he didn't get an invite to his wedding. Sidharth assured him that it won't happen.

Work Front

The episode of Koffee With Karan, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani premieres digitally on Thursday, 25th of August. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's next action film which will premiere digitally. He will also be seen in Raj and DK's series Farzi co-starring Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Kiara Advani will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Ram Charan's next with S. Shankar and Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Karan Johar gears up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, after which he will begin work on his action film.

