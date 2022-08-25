Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani says she wants Alia Bhatt in her bride squad: I love her

The new episode of the Koffee With Karan season 7 featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani has been released and fans are jumping with joy. We already got a glimpse of Kiara in the previous episode, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, and where she was badgered into revealing the status of their relationship. In the episode, Shahid and Karan teased Kiara about her alleged romance with Shershaah co-star Sid. While Shahid called the pair good-looking, Karan wondered how gorgeous their children would be. During the course of the episode, KJo and Shahid badgered and teased Kiara till she finally opened up a little about her love story with Sidharth.

Kiara Advani wants Alia Bhatt in her bride squad

The actress even talked about her marriage plans on the show. She said, “I have always believed in the institution of marriage because I have seen a beautiful marriage at home. So it is definitely something I do see in my life, but I'm not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today. And of course you all will be invited.” Speaking of her wedding, during the rapid-fire round, Karan asked the JugJugg Jeeyo actress about “a celebrity who will definitely be in your bride squad?” To which, Kiara replied saying, “I would really love Alia Bhatt to be in my bride squad. I love her, she is so cute. I love her.” Karan expressed his confusion at this point, and Kiara answered, “It’s a bit….” Both Shahid and KJo then quickly added, “Maybe it just might be cool.”

Koffee With Karan season 7 began last month. It has so far seen celebrity guests like actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

