Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon reveals she would never date Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan; Here's why

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were the latest guests on Thursday's episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7. The duo discussed their personal and professional lives and made some surprising revelations. To note, Kriti and Tiger made their debut in the industry with the 2014 film, Heropanti. In the ninth episode, Kriti revealed that she had auditioned for the first part of Student of the Year which launchpad Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt.

Kriti Sanon also spilled the beans about her dating life in Koffee With Karan 7. Karan asked the names of several celebrities before asking why she would date and why she would not. When asked about Tiger Shroff, Kriti revealed that she would date him because he is extremely hot and that she would always have a soft corner in her heart for him. Further, Kriti also shared that she wouldn’t date Tiger, “I wouldn’t date him, he flips too much”. As Tiger gets shocked, Kriti quickly said, "because he does summersaults and flips." Further, she also says that she would not date Kartik because she knows him well and would not date him for the same reason.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Karan said, “Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody. There was rumours, I mean it came from…somewhere in my party that Ohh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting.” Responding to this, Kriti, said: “We do look good together but you know me, I don't canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around."

On the work front, Kriti will reunite with Kartik for Shehzada and Ganapath: Part One with Tiger.

