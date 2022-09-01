Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon says Alia Bhatt inspires her to do better

Actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon graced the ninth episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 7. The duo made their debut in Bollywood together with the 2014 film, Heropanti. Apart from this, the original Heropanti couple, who have already established themselves as talented actors, made some hilarious confessions, revelations, juicy gossip and quirky comments on the couch. Meanwhile, the actors also talked about the competition in the film industry. However, this episode will make the viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions, and never-before-heard conjectures.

Kriti Sanon on Alia Bhatt

During a segment, Karan Johar asked Kriti about her contemporaries and if she is jealous or envious or get inspire to do better in terms of work. Karan said, “What about, envy or competition or jealousy sometimes with your contemporaries, like you know, is there that sense of like I need to do it and look beyond my shoulder and do better than her and do better than everybody and perform as an actor. Like there’s so much chatter about Alia being the best actor in the country, Is that an acceptance at your level or is it also driving you to kind of get there yourself.”

To this, Kriti Sanon replied saying, “I feel it drives me, it inspires me to do better when I see great work. I would love to have an opportunity like Gangubai. I feel like Mimi as an opportunity, when it came to me, it gave me that confidence to put in so much into that film. I feel like when I watch Alia Bhatt, or when I watch you know some amazing actors where their work inspires you and you’re like My god I need to get better at what I am doing. so that’s always there.”

Kriti’s upcoming project

Kriti will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part One' alongside Tiger Shroff. The upcoming action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'Shehzada' along with Kartik Aaryan, which is slated to release on February 10, 2022. Next, she also has a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' alongside Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with south actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her kitty.