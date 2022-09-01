Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon says she would look good with Aditya Roy Kapur; Another manifestation?

Actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are the next guests to feature on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 7. The duo made their debut in Bollywood together with the 2014 film, Heropanti. As Tiger and Kriti take the couch with Karan, there are several revelations, quirky comments and juicy gossip. As we all know, the manifestation game has been going strong on Koffee With Karan S7. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday to Sidharth Malhotra, stars have not shied away from sharing their crushes' names. Opening up who Kriti would 'look good' with, she answered Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kriti Sanon on her equation with Aditya Roy Kapur

During a point in the episode, show host Karan Johar mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Karan said, “Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody. There was rumoure, I mean it came from…somewhere in my party that Ohh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting.” Responding to this, Kriti, said: “We do look good together but you know me, I don't canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around."

Karan further asked, “they all were like you two really look fantastic together, so what’s the programme there?” Kriti replied saying, “I feel like he is a really nice guy. He is good looking. And we chat sometimes whenever we sort of bump into each other. There’s not been anything else.”

Aditya Roy Kapur seems to be the dream boy of Bollywood. Earlier on the show, it was revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spent some quality time at Karan’s party and in this episode, it was revealed that Sanon and Kapur also had a gala time at the party. Sanon also hinted at something by saying that she has been flirting recently. Now, we are wondering who is a better pair.

Kriti’s upcoming project

Kriti will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part One' alongside Tiger Shroff. The upcoming action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'Shehzada' along with Kartik Aaryan, which is slated to release on February 10, 2022. Next, she also has a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' alongside Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with south actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her kitty.