Koffee With Karan 7: Mimic artist Chandni enacts Alia Bhatt's 'My marriage' scene, fans are in disbelief

Karan Johar recently returned with the new season of his hit chat show, Koffee With Karan 7. The first episode premiered on July 7th, 2022, and the first guests to grace the 'Koffee Couch' were Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The two actors spilled some beans on their friendship, marriages, and much more. They made it an interesting watch for their fans with all their juicy revelations. Now, a video of a mimicry artist named Chandni is going viral on the internet for her uncanny imitation of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress's 'My Marriage' segment on Koffee With Karan 7.

During Koffee With Karan 7, in a fun segment, KJo had asked Alia to speak a few lines on 'My Marriage.' However, the actress misunderstands Karan's question and starts speaking about the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker's marriage, which leaves the director in splits. Then, he corrects Alia and tells her that the question was to speak about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor and not his marriage and this ends Alia, Karan and Ranveer laughing hilariously. Now, Chandni recreated the video and shared it, she captioned it: “The Day @karanjohar will get married …Oh, my marriage?”

Check out Chandni's VIDEO:

Chandni's followers loved the imitation video of Alia and soon after flooded her comments section. A user added: “This was the favourite part of the show and now the favourite video of Chandni mimic.” While another user commented: "Omg that laugh sounds so soo real.... It feels like alia is laughing herself." While another user wrote: "I think alia should watch this." Another user added: "WHATTTT was sooo accurate lmao." Meanwhile, this is not the first time Chandni has mimicked Alia on her social media handle. She is a digital creator and currently has over 86.4K followers on Instagram.

