Koffee With Karan 7: 'Mimic artist' Ranveer Singh takes all by surprise by imitating Hrithik, Kartik & more

And, the curtains have finally raised as Koffee With Karan Season 7 began with a bang on July 07. We cannot keep calm as the first guests of this newest season of Karan Johar's chat show are Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The duo got candid about their respective personal and professional lives. As we all know that Ranveer is a powerhouse of talent and energy and he never misses a chance to entertain his audience, he showed his hidden talent about which many of us are not aware of. The actor stole the show with his mimicry talent.

Ranveer shows his talent

During the conversation, KJo mentioned that Ranveer is an outstanding mimicry artist and he would do mimicry of any star. Karan asked Ranveer to whip some of his 'talent' on the show. Then, the film 83 actor did mimicry of Hrithik Roshan and said, "This gratitude. Guys love your life. Your life that it's full of love. Guys..." in his style. He later performed mimicry of Varun Dhawan's paparazzi appearance and left everyone laughing with his skills. Moving on, Ranveer performed Kartik Aaryan's paparazzi appearance and nailed it too.

Watching Ranveer's talent, Alia and Karan Johar left in laughter. The Raazi actress called it epic. Karan said, "This is genius. We have to clap for him. He is too good." Later, Ranveer revealed that Alia Bhatt makes him do mimicry like a monkey. The actor added that once he was shocked by his own abilities. The trio also debated if Ranveer can do Aamir Khan's mimicry and to everyone's surprise, he nailed it too. Meanwhile, Ranveer mentioned that Ajay Devgn is his favourite and called him 'coolest cat ever' and also performed his mimicry as well.

Ranveer-Alia's upcoming movie

Talking about the work front, Ranveer and Alia will share screen space in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It marks their second collaboration together after Gully Boy. With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar is wearing the director's hat after over 6 long years. The film also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It also marks the reunion of Jaya and Dharmendra as co-stars after a gap of 48 years. The film also features Shabana Azmi in a prominent role. The shooting began in July 2021 and the film is slated to release in February 2023.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: ‘My focus was not COVID’, Alia Bhatt recalls staying with Neetu post Rishi Kapoor's death