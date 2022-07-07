Koffee With Karan 7: ‘My focus was not COVID’, Alia Bhatt recalls staying with Neetu post Rishi Kapoor's death

Koffee With Karan season 7 is finally here and we can’t keep calm about it. Karan Johar has returned with his popular chat show after a hiatus and he made sure to make a comeback with a bang. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt became the first guests to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan season 7. As the duo got candid about their respective personal and professional lives, Alia Bhatt recalled staying with Neetu Kapoor after Rishi Kapoor’s demise in April 2020.

Talking about the pandemic, Alia said, “When the pandemic hit and COVID began for the first 3 months or 4 months, I remember, March, April, May, June, my focus was not, in fact, on COVID or the pandemic because we, as a family, were dealing with Rishi uncle’s passing away It was 30th April. So, that was like bang in the middle of the pandemic. So, March went in basically spending his time in the hospital, his health situation and even April”. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress also spoke about how she made sure to be with Neetu during that time.

“Post that it was spending time with Ranbir’s mum, spending time with my mum also now. We were staying together in one house for many days so that we could all at least be around her and just have that sort of family time,” she added. Well, for the uninitiated, Alia shares a great equation with Neetu and the senior actress has been all praises for her daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot in April this year, are set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The announcement was made by Alia as she shared a beautiful pic from her scan from the hospital. Besides, Ranbir and Alia will also be seen sharing the screen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the fantasy drama will be hitting the screens on September 9, 2022.

