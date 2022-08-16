Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Did Vicky Kaushal, KJo get Sidharth Malhotra to manifest his and Kiara's wedding?

Koffee With Karan season 7 is all set to bring Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra in the next episode and well, the fun promo is finally out. And, the highlight of the conversation certainly is Vicky and Karan Johar ganging up to make Sidharth manifest wedding with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. But, did Sidharth give in and made the manifestation about having a future with Kiara? Well, the promo certainly leaves that pertinent question and fans excited.

In the promo of Koffee With Karan 7's next episode, we get to see Karan and Vicky ganging up together to put Sidharth on the spot about his future with Kiara Advani. Karan is seen confirming Sidharth dating Kiara and then asking him if he has thought about a future with her. On hearing it, Sidharth seemed to be taken aback while Vicky joins KJo in teasing him in the promo. Faced against the proven power of manifestations coming true on the couch, Sidharth was hard pressed to share a wedding confirmation with his girlfriend, Kiara Advani. But a strong-willed Sidharth Malhotra had other plans. "I manifest a brighter and happy future," he said, leaving fans to hope that it is with his beau Kiara Advani.

Not just this, Vicky is also teased by Sidharth and Karan about his 'roka' with Katrina Kaif happening on Karan's show. Vicky also reveals what Katrina thinks of his shirtless photos that he often posts on his Instagram handle.

WATCH Sidharth and Vicky in Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 7 promo:

The episode certainly promises to be a treat for fans of Vicky-Katrina and Sidharth-Kiara. Lately, Sidharth and Kiara have also hit the headlines since they hinted at doing another film together after Shershaah. A recent report also claimed that Sidharth and Kiara may be doing a rom-com together titled Adal Badal. While the rumoured couple is yet to make an official announcement, fans of the two are already manifesting it.

Nevertheless, the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7 is certainly going to be a treat for Sidharth and Vicky's fans and one can catch it on Disney+Hotstar this week on Thursday at midnight.

