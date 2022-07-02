Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Karan Johar brings back spicy gossip; Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda among guests

Karan Johar never misses a chance to entertain the audience. Be it his movies, his hosting skills, his social media activities or his chat show, everything about KJo tends to make the headlines. Interestingly, Karan Johar can’t stop grinning from ear to ear today and rightfully so. After all, he is coming up with the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. In fact, the makers have unveiled the first promo of Koffee With Karan season 7 and it has added to the audience’s excitement for the show.

Guests on Koffee With Karan season 7

The over one minute promo of KWK 7 gave a glimpse of the guests of the new season which includes names like Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, etc. Interestingly, the new season will not just be about fun conversations but the celebs will also be seen giving a glimpse of their unfiltered selves. From Sara Ali Khan talking about ex-boyfriend to Samantha Ruth Prabhu blaming Karan Johar for unhappy marriages, Shahid Kapoor talking about what he misses about being single and more, Koffee With Karan season 7 will witness some spicy conversation on the couch.

New elements on Koffee With Karan season 7

Koffee with Karan season 7 will also be reprising the popular rapid fire round wherein Karan Johar will be asking some sassy questions to the celebs gracing the couch. Besides, the popular chat show will also have new additions like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, etc. Clearly, Karan Johar has left no stone unturned to make Koffee With Karan 7 to make a grand show.

Check out Koffee With Karan season 7 promo here:

Karan Johar's excitement for Koffee With Karan season 7

Sharing his excitement about returning with Koffee With Karan, KJo said, “I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candour for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull”. Koffee With Karan season 7 will be premiering on July 7 this year. Talking about it, Karan said, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist” The chat show will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

