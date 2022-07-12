Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Sara Ali Khan wants to date Vijay Deverakonda; Janhvi Kapoor talks about their bond

'Koffee With Karan Season 7' premiered on July 7. It is one of the most talked-about shows of all time. The first episode began with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh making an appearance on the couch. The duo got candid about their respective personal and professional lives. Now, Karan Johar shared a new promo from the upcoming episode and revealed that the second guests to grace the couch will be Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

In the promo shared by KJo, Janhvi is seen talking about her friendship with Sara. She is heard saying, "So many people have actually told us that y'all bring out like an obscene side to each other." To which, the Love Aaj Kal actress hilariously says, "Watch out." Later, Karan asks Sara, "Give me a name of a boy you feel like dating." The actress denies answering the question and says, "Vijay Deverakonda." Karan then tells Janhvi, "I see you with Vijay Deverakonda," Sara asks Janhvi, "Do you like Vijay?" Later, the Roohi actress reacts and says, "What is this?" Karan asked Sara to list ‘one reason why your ex is your ex,” and Sara replied, “Because he’s everyone’s ex.” while Janhvi almost falls off the couch. In another segment of the show, Sara and Janhvi were told to take the names of their mothers' filmography (Amrita Singh and late Sridevi) Meanwhile, the episode will be out on July 14.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan's PROMO:

Karan took to social media to share the film's promo and captioned his post: "Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best! Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!" Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, etc will be seen gracing the couch this season.

