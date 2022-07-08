Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh gives marriage tips to newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor; Find out inside

Karan Johar has returned with his popular chat show Koffee With Karan after a hiatus and he made sure to make a comeback with a bang and we can't keep calm! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt became the first guests to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan season 7. The duo got candid about their respective personal and professional lives. They also played the fun rapid-fire round to win the hamper and spilled some really interesting beans during the round.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Ranveer the one piece of advice he would like to give in general to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on marriage and the Bajirao Mastani sweetly said, "Enjoy little things". Moving on, Ranveer said Alia-Ranbir would celebrate their 50th anniversary sitting on a balcony, spending some quality time in silence. Later, they will watch TV and have dinner. Alia too agreed with Ranveer's answer.

Also, during the episode, Karan presented another side of Ranveer Singh - the gossipy Pammi aunty. "He is interested in everything!", KJo said. The host also narrated some incidents that proved he's Pammu aunty. Karan revealed that Ranveer was once interested in Alia's fight with her house manager Carol and listened to every bit with so much interest. KJo also disclosed that our very own 'Pammi' was interested in Alia's jewellery too for her mehendi ceremony. Ranveer showed interest and helped Alia to choose her bangles for the ceremony.

To note, Ranbir and Alia got married in April this year after a few years of dating and now, are expecting their first child together.

