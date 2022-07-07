Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh reveals having 'special' wardrobe for in-laws: Don’t want to throw them off

Ranveer Singh is all set to grace the first episode of Karan Johar's hit show, Koffee With Karan Season 7 alongside his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt. The show is set to premiere on July 7th, 2022 on Disney+Hostar exclusively. The duo will be spilling some beans on their marriage and industry on the show. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor talked about how his life and wardrobe have changed ever since he married his longtime girlfriend-actress Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer revealed how he has to maintain two wardrobes when he visits his in-laws in Bangalore. “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe- white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off,” he said.

Further, Johar asked, “But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?” To which Singh confessed, “Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom.” The guests on Koffee With Karan 7 also include Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, which is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan in the pipeline.

