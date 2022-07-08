Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh reveals stalking Kiara Advani on Instagram; Here’s who Alia Bhatt stalked

Everyone is only talking about Koffee With Karan 7 since yesterday. The first episode created a lot of hype as two powerhouses of talent Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were at their candid best on the show. They spoke about a lot of things and revealed a lot of inside details about their personal and professional life. Well in a fun segment Karan Johar asked Alia and Ranveer about the last celebrity they stalked on Instagram and you will be pleasantly surprised to hear the names.

Karan Johar during the rapid-fire round asked Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt about the last celebrity they stalked on social media. Ranveer instantly replied, Kiara Advani. When KJo asked why? He instantly replied, ‘why not?’. Ranveer also confessed that he likes Kiara and there is a Sindhi connection as well. Alia too was asked the same question and she replied Janhvi Kapoor. Explaining her answer further, Alia revealed that Janhvi put up a picture on social media recently and then she went on a spree.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, which is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan in the pipeline.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

