Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh reveals what he learnt from Salman Khan & Ajay Devgn

Ranveer Singh has been one of the most entertaining actors in Bollywood and he has proved it time and again. Be it off screen or on screen, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor never misses a chance to amaze everyone with his wit. So, when he graced the couch on Koffee with Karan season 7 with Alia Bhatt, it was a sheer treat for the audience. As Ranveer won hearts with his quirky responses, the actor also went on to reveal two habits he has inherited from Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.

This happened during the rapid fire round wherein host Karan Johar quizzed about his one demand on the set. To this, Ranveer stated, “Sometimes I ask for the generator to remain on overnight because I sleep in the van. Morning is not my time of the day. I am nocturnal. I am a night bird. I cannot sleep at night and I struggle to wake up in the working. And if I am like one hour away from set then that one hour is pure anxiety. I would much rather sleep in the van”. He further revealed that he has learnt this from Salman Khan. “It's like Salman Bhai's style. I am sleeping in the van, there's nothing to worry. Sleeping in the van is a super convenient idea I got from him. Making a gym van, I got that from Ajay Sir,,” Ranveer was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Ranveer has shared the screen with Ajay Devgn twice - in Simmba and in Sooryavanshi and their onscreen equation has been on point. Talking about the work front, Ranveer will be seen collaborating with Bear Grylls in Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls which will premiere tonight. Besides, he is also looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus on Christmas 2022 and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

