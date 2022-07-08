Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh says Samantha's Oo Antava hotter than Tip Tip, Katrina Kaif a better dancer

The Koffee With Karan season 7 started with a band and the first guests of the season Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt turned out to be true entertainers. Be it spilling beans about their respective personal life to leaving the audience amazed by their quirky answers, it was a treat to watch Ranveer and Alia on the couch. Besides, the fans can’t stop gushing about the popular rapid fire round which was among the best moments of Koffee With Karan season 7.

Interestingly, during the rapid fire round, host Karan Johar managed to put Ranveer in a tough spot as he was asked to choose a hot song between Samantha’s Oo Antava and Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip Barsa. To this, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor responded, “I think "Oo Antava". I think that's the hotter song. So, I prefer that as a song and I prefer the choreography”. However, Ranveer did sing praises for Katrina’s dancing skills. He said, “Katrina is a better dancer. Hands down, I think, she is one of the best to ever do it”. Well, that was indeed a smart answer, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer is currently looking forward to the premier of Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls which is a wild and adventurous project with British adventurer Bear Grylls and will be premiered on July 8. On the other hand, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Besides, he is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

