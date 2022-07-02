Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh's sex playlist, Samantha on marriages to Sara's ex; 10 things to expect

Ever since filmmaker Karan Johar announced the seventh season of his popular show, Koffee With Karan, it has created a lot of buzz on social media. This edition will be bigger and better. Just like every season, the celebrity guests will be spilling the tea on love, work, and everything in-between. Moreover, fans have been wondering who will appear on the couch. Well, now fans don't have to wait any longer as finally, the new promo of Koffee With Karan season 7 is out! Not just that, it also shows the celebrity guests who'll be a part of the talk show.

In the promo, one can see popular celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor. They were also heard dropping some major revelations on the show. As we brace ourselves for the upcoming show, we have compiled a list of things made by the stars on the show. From Ranveer disclosing about his sex playlist, Samantha on marriages to Sara Ali Khan talking about her ex, here are 10 things to expect from the seventh edition of Koffee With Karan.

1. Ranveer Singh's sex playlist

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star is heard saying that he has different sex playlists. Ranveer will be gracing the couch with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt.

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu on unhappy marriages

Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan for unhappy marriages and said, "You have portrayed life to be K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) in fact the reality is KGF. The actress will be seen on the couch with Akshay Kumar.

3. Akshay Kumar on fillers

Karan asks, "One thing Bollywood is obsessed which you don't approve of?" To which, Kumar says, "Fillers." Later when KJo asked if he was talking about botox fillers. Akshay hilariously said, "No, no, filters. I have never used it."

4. Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor discussing positions

Varun asks his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Anil, "What do you like, missionary, doggy, or helicopter?" A shocked KJo asks Dhawan, "There's something called a helicopter?"

5. Shahid Kapoor on singlehood

The host questions Shahid, "One thing you miss about being single?" Shahid immediately said, "Apart from the women?" The Jersey actor will be sharing the couch with his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani.

6. Janhvi Kapoor talking about ideal husband

Janhvi talks about her ideal husband and says that she wants someone who can make her laugh. Sara Ali Khan interrupts and says, "Hassi Toh Phassi." Reacting to this, Janhvi says, "Aur kitna phassi, bhot phassi."

7. Chunky Panday paid to get Ananya Panday in industry

Karan was seen asking Ananya, "The most hilarious rumour you've heard about your dad?" The Student Of The Year 2 actress replied, "He paid to get me into the industry and everyone knows that my dad hates to pay for things." Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda will be gracing the couch for the first time at KWK.

8. Sara Ali Khan talking about ex

Karan asks Sara, "One reason why your ex is your ex?" To that, Sara had a witty reply and said, "Cause he is everyone's ex."

9. Tiger Shroff going commando in public

The Heropanti actor made a shocking revelation that he has gone commando in public. He said, "All the time." Along with Tiger, his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon is seen seated beside him.

10. Akshay Kumar- Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance face-off

In the end of the promo, Akshay and Samantha were seen doing a dance face-off. Well, we are definitely interested to know if the duo was dancing on Samantha's hit track, Oo Antava.

Check out Koffee With Karan S7 promo:

