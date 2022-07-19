Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha says she'd only choose Ranveer Singh if she hosts a bachelorette party

It looks like Ranveer Singh is the hot favourite for guests on Koffee with Karan season 7 and the saga seems to continue with the third episode featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. Last week, when Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor graced the couch, the former had picked Ranveer Singh in many of her rapid-fire answers. And now, it looks like, Ranveer is a favourite of Samantha too as shown in the latest promo of episode 3 of Koffee With Karan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar are all set to sizzle together in the third episode of Koffee With Karan. While the initial snippet was only a small tease, the full promo of the episode featuring Samantha and Akshay in conversation with Karan Johar is a complete riot. In the latest promo, Samantha was asked by Karan who'll she pick from Bollywood to dance at a bachelorette party she hosts. To this, she is seen replying ‘Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh’, leaving Akshay and Karan surprised.

Have a look at Samantha on Koffee With Karan:

Ranveer And Samantha appeared in an advertisement

Previously, Samantha and Ranveer have worked together in a commercial and while working together, the two shared a great rapport. It was evident from a selfie from the set that had gone viral on social media. Now, on Koffee With Karan 7, it looks like fans of Ranveer and Samantha will get to know more about the bonding between the two stars.

Akshay and Samantha to take Karan Johar's case

In the promo of the 3rd episode, Akshay and Samantha can be seen having a gala time with Karan on the show. Not only this, the two superstars are seen teaming up on the show take filmmaker Karan's case and well, that certainly has left fans excited for the episode. The episode goes live on Disney+Hotstar at 7 PM on Thursday this week.

