Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are 'nothing less than PHAT' says Karan Johar

Karan Johar kickstarted Koffee With Karan Season 7 last week with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as his first guests. With the popular chat show's new episode dropping every Thursday, this week we will see Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor gracing the couch. Just hours before the episode's release, Karan dropped a brand new video with Janhvi and Sara.

Posing with the filmmaker on set, the girls can be seen standing on Karan's either side as he says, "Kaun hai jisne dobara mudke tumhe nahi dekha? Who is she? My coffee guests tonight. Stay tuned." Clearly, even after two decades, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's iconic dialogue seems to be a favourite amongst the younger Bollywood actors.

Sharing the video, Karan captioned it, "My Koffee guests tonight are nothing less than PHAT and you know what that means @janhvikapoor @saraalikhan95 #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode 2 streams tonight at 7pm!" If you're wondering what PHAT means, it is another ode to K3G and stands for 'Pretty Hot and Tempting'.

Click here to watch Karan's video with Janhvi and Sara.

In the chat show's second episode, Janhvi and Sara will be gracing the 'Koffee Couch' and will be spilling some beans about their style, travel, relationship, and much more. In the upcoming episode, Janhvi also revealed how her friendship with Sara started. Janhvi revealed, "We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning."

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she bonded with Sara Ali Khan: We were neighbours in Goa and...