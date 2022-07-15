Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan & Jahnvi Kapoor loved Alia-Ranbir’s balcony wedding; Here’s why

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 7 started with a bang last week and it continues to create a massive buzz in the town. The second episode of the chat show had two young and vibrant actors of this generation on the couch — Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. From Sara admitting to wanting to date Liger star Vijay Deverakonda to Janhvi Kapoor confessing to getting entangled in love, the episode promised unfiltered sass and candid confessions from the younger generation of Bollywood. Meanwhile, the duo agreed on one thing and that is Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. Sara and Janhvi couldn’t help but gush over Alia and Ranbir’s intimate albeit dreamy wedding.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor loved Alia-Ranbir's intimate wedding

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Janhvi: “Whose Bollywood wedding ceremony aesthetic had you going on your personal shaadi targets?” Janhvi’s reply: “Ranbir-Alia for sure. It was so wholesome and so much heart. I shed a tear for them. Out of happiness.” Meanwhile, Sara’s response was not any different from that of Janhvi. Her reason, however, cracked us up. The Simmba star said, “I agree, I think Alia-Ranbir’s was great. I think also they did not have to spend too much money which I like. They did not have to go abroad and all. Just their balcony. How cute. I would also do that.” When Janhvi Kapoor intervened, saying, “She just called their wedding cheap,” Sara clarified saying, “I haven’t said its cheap, you said it’s cheap. I said it’s not in Europe. I like the balcony, very intimate.”

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022 at their house Vastu. Bhatt shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

The couple is also set to embrace parenthood as Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy last month with a post that she captioned: “Our baby… Coming soon.” The couple will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra.