Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and other winners of Rapid Fire round this season

Koffee With Karan has amassed a huge fandom over its run time. Much of the show's appeal can be attributed to the star-studded guest line-up and the juicy gossip that comes out of the show. However, nothing creates more headlines for KWK than the highly entertaining section known as the Rapid and full of fire round, as KJo says. A big hit among fans of the show, the segment never disappoints. The spicy questions always bring out the most honest answers from the guests who are trying to win the coveted Koffee hamper. Apart from winning the hamper, the winner also claims the bragging rights to be inducted into a long list of high-profile celebs who have won it before. With Season 7 of the show almost halfway done, let’s look back at the winners of the Koffee hamper this season.

KWK Season 7, Episode 1: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

The show got off to a stellar start by having two of the biggest Bollywood stars currently- Ranveer and Alia! A closely contested round saw Ranveer emerge as the winner, thanks to his cheeky and honest answers. From sharing about his ‘starry tantrums’ to revealing who he stalks online, Ranveer kept his answers on point.

KWK Season 7, Episode 2: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

While their friendship and mutual admiration were on display throughout the episode, Sara and Janhvi brought their A-game when pitted against each other during the rapid-fire round. However, it was Sara who nicked the prize with her consistently funny and straightforward responses.

KWK Season 7, Episode 3: Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

What seemed like an unusual pairing at first, turned out to be a massive crowd puller for the show. Akshay, who has been of Koffee With Karan multiple times in the previous seasons was pitted against debutant Samantha in the episode's rapid-fire round. Even though Samantha displayed her quick wit throughout the round, it was the veteran actor who was declared the winner as some of his answers left everyone in stitches.

KWK Season 7, Episode 4: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday

The fourth episode featured co-stars of the newly released movie Liger, produced by Karan Johar himself. The duo put on a great show for the viewers and left them with a lot of memorable moments. Vijay Deverakonda kept his answers honest and straightforward, while Ananya with her usual bubbliness was very clever and candid about her responses. However, the votes were in Vijay’s favour, and he won against Ananya with a sweeping majority.

KWK Season 7, Episode 5: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan

The two B-town megastars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan graced the couch and while it made for an entertaining episode, the rapid-fire round could have been better. Karan himself labeled it as the ‘worst rapid fire in history’. Aamir Khan, however, won the hamper by a thumping majority, which left him surprised as well!

KWK Season 7, Episode 6: Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

The sibling duo got social media talking with their appearance on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. Both known for their unequivocal and outspoken nature, the rapid-fire round between the two was highly anticipated. Arjun began by declaring that he has won more hampers than awards, and clearly the actor knows how to ace this round. While Sonam was equally entertaining, it was Arjun who bagged the coveted Koffee hamper with his hilarious answers.

KWK Season 7, Episode 7: Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra

It was always going to be an amusing episode with heartthrobs Vicky and Sidharth as guests. While both of them had a healthy bromance throughout the episode, the rapid-fire between them was closely contested. The Punjabi mundas did not hold back and were at their candid best, but it was Vicky who won with a marginal difference in votes.

KWK Season 7, Episode 8: Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor

Kiara Advani made her Koffee With Karan debut on Season 7, and gave some really interesting replies during the rapid-fire round, thus defeating Shahid Kapoor. When asked if her current life was a movie title what would it be called, Kiara answered, "Shershaah. Life should be king-size." She also revealed she would love to have Alia in her bride squad, and her answer surely garnered a lot of attention!

KWK Season 7, Episode 9: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon

Having made their Bollywood debuts with the 2014 film Heropanti, the show gave us a chance to watch Tiger and Kriti together on screen again. Even though the two guests had contrasting personalities, there was no lack of entertainment in this episode. During the rapid-fire, it was Tiger's answers which impressed everyone, and thus, he ended up winning the Koffee hamper.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 10 Promo: Katrina Kaif says there can be 'suhagdin'; Siddhant-Ishaan say they're single