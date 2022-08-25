Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor feels films that don't command big screen experience should release on OTT

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most admired actors in the Indian Film Industry. He has been in the movie industry for almost two decades now. Kiara Advani is an established A-list actress who is running high on success with her recent theatrical releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani won many hearts for their portrayal as Kabir and Preeti in 2019's biggest hit, Kabir Singh. The duo shared an electrifying on-screen chemistry and same can be said about their offline chemistry as well. The pair graced Karan Johar's controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan and it has already started buzzing on social media.

Among many things discussed on the show, they also talked about the change in the consumption pattern of audience and the change in cinema in general. While discussing how Shahid's last film could not perform as well as it should have, the actor and director made some really important points. Shahid said, "Cinema has also changed. The kind of movies that we thought would make it to the big screens; certain stories which are of a certain nature; It might be personal or it might not be for the big screen experience visually; We really need to think if we need to take it to theatres." Karan Johar agreed that all films are not working and that only few actors and their movies have clicked at the ticket wondows. He said, "This entire year, we have not had a good run barring Kiara, Alia and Kartik. Everyone else has met with a film that hasn't met to expectations. Sometimes you do things and they are for a larger reason." Shahid made concluding remarks indicating that few things are beyond actors and movies. He said, "We can make plans, all we want. Just go out there, do good work, do as many movies as you can, make many choices because life will change, the circumstances will change, the audience's mood will change, and you never know which one's going to land and which one is not. Kiara's timing for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was great. People were in a mood of something light and fun and entertaining and her film came out and people loved it."

The episode of Koffee With Karan, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani can be watched digitally, on its respective OTT platform. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's next action film which will premiere digitally. He will also be seen in Raj and DK's series Farzi co-starring Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Kiara Advani will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Ram Charan's next with S. Shankar and Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Karan Johar gears up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, after which he will begin work on his action film.

