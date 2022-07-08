Koffee With Karan 7: Should I marry her? joked Ranbir Kapoor once to Karan on marrying Alia Bhatt on SOTY set

After much anticipation, Karan Johar is finally back with his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+Hotstar and quintessential episode includes some spilling of beans. The first episode of the new season aired today and it started with a bang with Bollywood heartthrobs Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on the couch, getting candid with Karan Johar. The duo talked about supporting their partners and their lives after marrying the love of their lives. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt revealed details about how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her and planted the guide to take pictures of him and Alia during the proposal. But do you know, way before the stars started dating each other, Ranbir had come came to Alia Bhatt's debut film Student Of The Year set and joked to Karan Johar regarding marrying Alia. Yes! You heard it right.

When Ranbir said "Should I marry her?"

In a segment on the show, Ranveer Singh revealed that long before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor had dropped by the sets of Alia’s debut film Student Of The Year in 2012 and jokingly asked the film's director Karan: "Should I marry her?" Listening to this, Alia was shocked as she had no idea until Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar talked about it on the show tonight.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot on April 14 at a close-knit family affair hosted in their house in Mumbai, are set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The announcement was made by Alia as she shared a beautiful pic from her scan from the hospital. The picture put up by the actress on Instagram showed her in a hospital bed, as her husband Ranbir Kapoor sat beside her and the duo stare away at what looked like sonography. The post also had another pic showcasing a lion family.

Besides, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year.