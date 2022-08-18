Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra on bagging Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force: I called him

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to enter Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with the Indian Police Force. The web series marks Rohit Shetty’s debut on the digital platform. Apart from the Student Of The Year actor, the web series will also star Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. To note, the Indian Police Force marks Rohit’s first collaboration with Sidharth, Shilpa, and Vivek. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year.

Recently, Sidharth made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7 with Vicky Kaushal and revealed how he bagged Rohit Shetty's cop universe. When asked in a rapid-fire round, one director he would not mind calling up and asking for a role, Sidharth mentioned how he reached out to Rohit Shetty to discuss working together. "Well, I did call up Rohit Shetty. Today we are working together," said Sidharth. Indian Police Force was announced earlier this year.

Indian Police Force is bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment. Sidharth will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as he will be essaying the role of a police officer in the web series. On April 28, an official event was organised by Amazon Prime India to announce the full details of the project, which was attended by Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Ajay Devgn. During the event, the Ek Villain actor expressed his happiness about working with Rohit Shetty and said, “I kept telling sir again and again that all am doing is walking. Everything else is his job. It was my wish and dream to work with Rohit Sir.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will feature next in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, and Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

