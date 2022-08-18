Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra REVEALS his marriage plans with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani

The new episode of the Koffee With Karan season 7 has dropped on the internet. And Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, two of the hottest actors in Bollywood, are the most recent stars to grace the Koffee couch. During the episode, the Punjabi mundas took over the stage and spilled some beans about their personal life and it was indeed a fun-filled Punjabi episode. Meanwhile, Sidharth, who is reportedly dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani, was asked the inevitable marriage question by Karan.

Sidharth Malhotra reveals his marriage plans with Kiara Advani

Calling Koffee couch the manisfestation couch, Karan tried to dig deep into Sidharth’s personal life by asking, “Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, are there any future plans? Anything that we should know about.” To which, referring to Vicky, Sid replied by saying, “Come on. See, he was so secretive. And I should start telling my plans? It’s all in my head. I am manifesting it today. Karan interrupted him, “That you will marry Kiara Advani?” Sidharth then said, “Not manifesting.” Vicky and Karan interrupted again and said “Is that a no or a yes?” The Shershaah star replied, “a brighter happier future” Karan asked “with Kiara Advani?” Sid replied saying, “if she would be, it would be great. But then I am manifesting right now. Let’s see.”

While we wait for them to talk more about their relationship, the duo will be joining hands for a romantic film once again. The rumoured couple will unite for a rom-com titled ‘Adal Badal’. Kiara Advani is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra for a long time now. Sidharth and Kiara starred together in Shershaah. She played Dimple Cheema while he played Kargil soldier Captain Vikram Batra.

Koffee With Karan season 7 began last month. It has so far seen celebrity guests like actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.