Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor on Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora’s relationship: There is stability & happiness

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are the latest guests to grace Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7. The Kapoor siblings not only looked fabulous but also spilled quite some juicy beans on the fun-filled episode. The duo talked movies, relationships, personal lives, trolling, and much more. Amid this, Sonam also articulated her thoughts on Arjun and Malaika Arora’s relationship. As she concluded, Arjun also gave her a peck on the cheek. Read on to find out what the Neerja actress had to say!

Sonam Kapoor on Arjun Kapoor’s relationship with Malaika Arora

During their steaming hot conversation, Karan also brought up Arjun and Malaika’s relationship. The lovebirds made their relationship official quite a few years back, and since then, it has always been under the limelight. Karan asked Sonam if she felt like she needed to support Arjun when he made his relationship public, given that it was a difficult circumstance. And she had the sweetest reply.

The actress said, “Arjun and I are 15 days apart. I have pictures of us always together. We were in the same class. We have literally always been together. So, there is a point where it is love which is unconditional. You have to accept whatever makes the person that you love so much happy. And obviously, there is this stability and this happiness and a sense of calm which has come into his life, recently, which wasn’t as much there before. He was meandering quite a bit. So, whatever makes him happy, makes him happy. So, obviously I will be supportive of anything that gives him happiness.”

As soon as she said this, Arjun got up from his seat and gave his sister a peck on the cheek, which made for quite an adorable moment!

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently in the final trimester of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja. Last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now.

On the other hand, Arjun was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. He now has The Lady Killer and Kuttey in the pipeline.

