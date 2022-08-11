Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor jokes about Arjun Kapoor sleeping with her friends: There’s no one left

Karan Johar is back with a set of new guests on the Koffee With Karan season 7. The latest episode of Koffee With Karan witnessed the Kapoor brother-sister duo Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor gracing the show. Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor made some shocking revelations with brother Arjun Kapoor. The show also marked Sonam's first on-screen appearance ever since her pregnancy announcement and also her first appearance with brother Arjun. The episode was packed with lots of laughter and fun moments. While Sonam as usual was her candid best, Arjun couldn’t help but complain whether he's been called on the show to be a subject of jokes and roast.

Sonam jokes about Arjun sleeping with her friends

During the sibling roast segment, Arjun got a question about sleeping with sibling’s friends. The Gunday actor then said I can’t ask this question; she can ask me. The question was “Have you ever slept with one of my friends?” To which Sonam replied, “No, I have not.” Karan then interrupted and asked Arjun “Have you?”, he nodded in affirmative. Sonam said “Of course, he has. What? I know he has.”

Karan then asked Sonam, “How many friends of yours has he slept with?" To which, Sonam, replied: "I am not discussing it, between my brothers there's no one left.” Arjun then said, Is she mad? What are you saying Sonam?”

Karan burst out laughing and said: "What kind of brothers do you have?"

To which, came the reply from Arjun: "What kind of sister are you, what are you saying about us. Why does it feel that I have been called on this show to be trolled by Sonam."

‘Koffee With Karan’ airs on the OTT platform. So far the celebs who graced Karan Johar’s couch are- Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda.