Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor on pregnancy, 'The first three months were tough and...'

Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media and often keeps fans updated with pictures and videos on Instagram. She got married to businessman Anand Ahuja in the summer of 2018. The couple however met six years ago, that is in 2016, before they began to date. In March this year, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child. The mom-to-be graced the seventh season of Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan along with Arjun Kapoor and it is needless to say that both of them spilled a lot of secrets.

The elephant in the room, as anyone would guess, was Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy. Karan Johar asked Sonam about how her pregnancy was and whether she faced any troubles. Sonam Kapoor told him that the first three months were tough and after that it was amazing. She continued, “Now it is getting a little difficult; to sleep and stuff but I am really enjoying myself.” Arjun Kapoor interrupted and said, “Just to give a sense, Sonam said that we will do photos later and that means that it is getting tough now. Because she said we’ll do photos later. Sonam saying photos first is inevitable. She said we’ll do photos later. For now, let’s just shoot.” What Arjun meant to say here was that if Sonam delays the proposition of clicking photos, it is serious. Arjun’s funny take on Sonam’s pregnancy made the trio chuckle.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their baby very soon and the grand preparations have already begun. The world patiently waits for the arrival of their daughter. As about Arjun Kapoor, he is focusing on his career and will be seen in movies the The Lady Killer and Kuttey. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he also talked about getting into direction and production.

