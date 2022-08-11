Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor REVEALS what annoys her the most in Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most adored actresses in B-Town and has been a part of many iconic films like Aisha, Neerja, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Veere Di Wedding and many more. She got married to businessman Anand Ahuja in the Summer of 2018. The couple, however, met six years ago, that is in 2016 before they began to date. In March this year, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child. The mom-to-be graced the seventh season of Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan along with Arjun Kapoor and it is needless to say that both of them gave statements which would immediately become headlines.

In an interesting question-answer segment, Sonam Kapoor was asked what she hated the most about present-day Bollywood. Sonam Kapoor promptly answered, "They don't take any risk, Karan. None of them. They are just doing the same thing. Especially with what's happening online and everything, they have to take risks." Sonam Kapoor has made many experimental choices in her career and as of now, she is waiting for the release of her next film Blind. In the film, she stars as a visually-impaired cop who is in search of a serial killer.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their baby very soon and the grand preparations have already begun. The world patiently waits for the arrival of their daughter. As for Arjun Kapoor, he is focusing on his career and will be seen in the movies The Lady Killer and Kuttey. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he also talked about getting into direction and production.

