Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff opens up about facing setback in his films: My validation is Box Office

The new episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 is out and we can't keep calm! This time actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon graced the couch of Karan Johar’s chat show. The duo made their debut in Bollywood together with the 2014 film, Heropanti, which was a hit. As Tiger and Kriti take the couch with Karan, there are several revelations, quirky comments, and juicy gossip. Tiger also gave his viewpoints on the importance of Box Office numbers and revealed that he was depressed as his movie didn't work and turned into a 'failure eater'.

While talking to Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff said, "I was heartbroken, depressed...I am just a very extreme person. I give everything to this. I wouldn't say I have sacrificed a lot because I like doing what I am doing. I don't have a social life. I don't have very many friends. So, this is what I do...I did failure eating...I am an emotional eater."

Tiger further said, "I even hungrier right now for the box office numbers. I am not the kind of actor to get adulation on 'arey kya kaam kiya hai, what a performance' That's not me...For me, my validation is the Box Office. I live for those you know whistles and all when I land and about to save the day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Screw Dheela, one of the much-awaited films. It also features popular Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Recently, much to fans' dismay, the film was embroiled in a controversy. It was said Shashank Khaitan-helmed movie was reportedly shelved. Knowing this development, Dharma Productions officially put rest to rumours of Screw Dheela and has termed them as 'untrue'.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.

