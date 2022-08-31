Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff says he is 'infatuated' with Shraddha Kapoor; Confirms being single

Tiger Shroff is all set to feature in the ninth episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 alongside his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. This marks Kriti and Tiger's first appearance on Koffee With Karan. The duo makes viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions, and never-before-heard conjectures. As we all know, the manifestation game has been going strong on Koffee With Karan S7. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday to Sidharth Malhotra, stars have not shied away from sharing their crushes' names.

During the episode, Tiger Shroff confirmed being single and said: “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around,” admitted the actor. Further, Tige did not just stop at the mere acceptance of his singlehood. He also went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him. “I have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great!” the star said. Earlier, Tiger had also confessed that he had a major crush on Shraddha when they were in school.

Tiger and Shraddha first starred together in Sabbir Khan’s action drama Baaghi, and later reunited for the third installment of the franchise, Baaghi 3, which was directed by Ahmed Khan and also featured Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role. Both Shraddha and Tiger have remained in the headlines for their personal life. While Tiger's rumoured relationship with actress Disha Patani always remains in limelight, Shraddha is said to be dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha.

On the work front, Tiger will feature next in Ganpath Part 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Whereas Shraddha will also be a part of Nikhil Dwivedi and Vishal Furia’s Naagin, which is the remake of 1989's film ChaalBaaz. She also has Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 9 Promo: Kriti Sanon reveals auditioning for SOTY; Tiger says he envies Ranveer's wife