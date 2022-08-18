Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal on facing setbacks with Takht and Ashwatthama: Everything happens for best

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved actors of the current generation in Bollywood. He has been a part of some of the most iconic Indian films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, Raazi, Masaan and more. Sidharth Malhotra is an established and bankable A-list actor who has found his groove after being in the movie industry for over a decade. He began his movie journey with Student Of The Year and since then, he has given many memorable films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Kapoor and Sons and more. The ‘Punjabi mundas' graced the seventh season of Karan Johar's controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan and spilled many details about their personal and professional life.

Karan Johar asked Vicky Kaushal about the setbacks he faced in his career with films like Takht and Ashwatthama, which have been delayed indefinitely due to different reasons. To this, Vicky answered, “I'll be very honest. When I got to know that Takht isn't happening because of Covid reasons, it wasn't so difficult because it had such genuine and logistical reasons. It wasn't emotionally that this is not working or that is not working. The project was in a great space but had a different time to come on floors. I remember when it was Ashwatthama and I got a call saying that we are pulling a plug on the film for now, I called my trainer and said, 'Listen, let's hit the gym' and I told him to give the most difficult workout because I really wanted to vent it out. Because that is the film I really gave two years of my life to, in terms of prep and everything and we were really close to starting. The setback stays with me just for 1 day because after a few hours, I find the logic behind it and I stop felling emotional about it. I do crave for it but it never sends me in a space where I feel gloomy about it. In my journey, there have been times when I have not landed a role or almost landed a role, or something didn't work out, but it has eventually ended up being the best thing. I have this faith so strong in me that everything happens for the best. That can never be shaken ever.” Both Karan and Sidharth were mighty impressed by Vicky’s answer.

This episode of Koffee With Karan can be watched digitally on the respective OTT platform. Both Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra have numerous films under their kitty. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Anand Tiwari's next with Tripti Dimri. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Karan Johar's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releases next year and soon after that, he will begin work on his action film.

