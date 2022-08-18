Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal on how he showers love on wife Katrina Kaif

The new episode of the Koffee With Karan season 7 has been released on Disney+Hotstar. Featuring two national heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, the new episode is filled with fun and laughter. During the episode, the Punjabi boys took over the stage and spilled some beans about their personal life. The dynamic duo of Vicky-Sid enchanted the audience with their charisma, love lives, and manifestations. And probably leave you a little drunk on their koffee-tail!Meanwhile, Vicky, who got married to Katrina Kaif last year in December, couldn’t stop gushing over his beloved wife and said he truly feels fortunate to have her as his life partner. He also said Katrina is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and most compassionate people that he has ever come across. Amid this, he also revealed how he showers love and care on his spouse Katrina.

Vicky Kaushal on how he showers love on Katrina Kaif

Talking about Vicky and Katrina’s marriage and relationship Karan asked the Masaan actor about the ways he shows love and care to the Namastey London actress. He said “So, Vicky, it’s a very busy schedule you have. What are the ways and means you do to shower love and care on your spouse Katrina.” To which Vicky replied saying, “I don’t think it is so much time dependent as much as its…It should be the intention. Sometimes 5 minutes of TLC (tender loving care) is True TLC, like proper TLC is worth like 50 hours of just…It is quality more than quantity here.”

For the unversed, after keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021. They got hitched in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Koffee With Karan season 7 began last month. So far actors like Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda-Ananya Pandya, Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor have come on the show. It is rumoured that celebs Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi, the cast of Archies and more are set to come on the show.

