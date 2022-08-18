Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal REVEALS a friends group used to share his and Katrina Kaif's wedding memes

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most admired actors of the current generation in Bollywood. He has been a part of some of the most iconic Indian films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, Raazi, Masaan and more. Sidharth Malhotra is an established A-list actor who has found his groove after being in the movie industry for over a decade. He began his movie journey with Student Of The Year and since then, he has given many memorable films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Kapoor and Sons and more. The two 'Punjabi mundas' graced the seventh season of Karan Johar's controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan and spilled many details about their personal and professional life.

Karan Johar began by congratulating Vicky Kaushal on his wedding with the beautiful Katrina Kaif and told how much he regretted not being invited to the wedding. He also talked about how Katrina getting married made Karan and Alia Bhatt all fussy and happy. Vicky Kaushal was all praise for his wife. He said, "It feels great. I truly feel settled. It just is a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion and I feel truly lucky to find her. A life partner. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and compassionate person I have come across and I learn so much from her. I really learn from her a lot and she really grounds me. She is like a mirror to me. She really would state out hard facts which I need to know. You always need that person closest to you. I truly feel fortunate to have her as my life partner."

Karan didn't stop and began to share hilarious memes that flooded the social media, around the time when Vicky and Katrina got married. Vicky Kaushal confessed to be well aware of all the memes that did the rounds. He said, "We had a friends group and everyday, all these memes and funny tweets and funny messages would get shared and we would laugh about it. We used to have a blast."He gave examples of the kind of memes that they came across, some being very wacky because the love-birds decided to keep their marriage a secret till the very end.

This episode of Koffee With Karan can be watched digitally on the respective OTT platform. Both Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra have numerous films under their kitty. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Mera Naam with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Anand Tiwari's next with Tripti Dimri. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Karan Johar's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releases next year and soon after that, he will begin work on his action film.

