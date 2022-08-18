Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal REVEALS he realized Katrina Kaif knew about his existence on KWK season 6

The new episode of the Koffee With Karan season 7 has dropped on the internet. And Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, two of the hottest actors in Bollywood, are the most recent stars to grace the Koffee couch. During the episode, the Punjabi boys took over the stage and spilled some beans about their personal life. Meanwhile, Vicky, who got married to Katrina Kaif last year in December, said he truly feels fortunate to have her as his life partner. He also said Katrina is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and most compassionate persons that he has ever come across. Amid this, he also revealed that it was on Koffee With Karan when he came to know about Katrina being aware about him and his existence.

Vicky Kaushal realized Katrina knew about his existence only on the last season of KWK

Talking about Vicky and Katrina’s marriage and relationship Karan asked the Masaan actor a very saucy question saying, “Way before, like you became a movie star and an actor, you knew Katrina Kaif as this amazing movie star. Gorgeous and hot like the world loves her. Did you ever imagine you would marry her one day?” To which Vicky replied saying, “No Karan, In fact, what happened in the last season on this couch, it was really my moment to know that she knows about me and that I existed. I did not know that. I really did not.”

During a 2019 episode of Koffee With Karan, when Karan had asked Katrina who she'd like to work with in her next film, the actor spoke highly of Vicky. Later, when Vicky made his appearance on the chat show with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan informed him about Katrina’s comment, and the actor pretended to faint with excitement. In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, Vicky recalled how the duo met at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's home for the first time in their life after their episodes on Koffee With Karan aired.

Koffee With Karan season 7 began last month. It has so far seen celebrity guests like actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.