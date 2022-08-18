Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal shares what Katrina Kaif and he fight over; Says he HATES this film of hers

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan 7 is finally out, and this time, we have the two Punjabi boys Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra gracing the couch. The actors spilled some beans about their personal lives, professional fronts, and more. Speaking of which, Vicky also talked about his wedding with his stunning ladylove Katrina Kaif. He spoke about their bond, and amid this, he also shared what the lovebirds fight over. Moreover, the Sardar Udham actor also talked about which film of Katrina Kaif he hates.

Vicky Kaushal reveals what Katrina Kaif and he fight over

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Vicky Kaushal what Kat and he fight over. Replying to this, Vicky said, “Closet space. It’s shrinking.” Adding to this, Karan said, “I have been to your house. You don’t have any closet space.” Vicky then said, “She has got one and a half room…I have one cupboard which might soon become a drawer.”

Apart from this KJo also asked the actor which Katrina Kaif film he hates. Would you like to take a guess? Well, Vicky revealed that he hated Katrina’s film Fitoor which co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Tabu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. He now has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film with Sara Ali Khan. Apart from this, Vicky will also feature in Anand Tiwari’s movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Currently, he is working on Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Sam Maneckshaw, Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal REVEALS a friends group used to share his and Katrina Kaif's wedding memes