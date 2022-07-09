Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal & Sidharth Malhotra to appear on the show; Gauri Khan to make an appearance

The much-awaited show, Koffee With Karan 7 premiered on an OTT platform on the 7th of July and the first guests on the brand-new season of Karan Johar's hit show were Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The duo spoke about a lot of things and revealed a lot of inside details about their personal and professional life. The hit show has got everyone’s attention and now according to the latest buzz, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra will be gracing the 'Koffee couch' soon.

According to News18, a source revealed, “Vicky Kaushal and Siddharth Malhotra are going to make an appearance together. While Vicky appeared with Ayushmann Khurrana in the last season, Siddharth had paired up with Aditya Roy Kapur. The episode was shot on Thursday at Yash Raj Studios and the two leading actors along with Karan had a rollicking time.” The report further added that Vicky was asked about life after marriage with Katrina Kaif, while Karan also subtly spoke to Sidharth about his relationship rumoured relationship with Kiara Advani. Later, the two stars also engaged in some witty answers during the rapid-fire round.

Apart from Vicky and Sidharth, KJo's close friend Gauri Khan will also be making her comeback to the chat show. She will be joined by Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. The source added that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director is very close to the three ladies and always wanted them to grace the couch. This marks Gauri’s second appearance, previously she was seen along with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan and her husband-actor Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, this marks Maheep and Bhavana's debut on the show.

Meanwhile, many stars like Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, will also be gracing the show.

