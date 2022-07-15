Koffee With Karan 7: Who are the brother-duo Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor previously dated? Deets inside

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has been a part of movies like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re and Simmba. She enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps gracing her followers and admirers with pictures of her. Janhvi Kapoor too has proven her worth as a dependable actress. After the success of Dhadak, the actress was seen in Gunjan Saxena’s biopic and Roohi. The duo graced the second episode of the seventh season of Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan. The B-Town BFFs made some shocking revelations and also cleared dating rumours.

In the second episode of the season, Karan Johar took Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor by surprise by revealing that the two formerly dated a brother-duo. He said, “I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before. I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building.

As per Opoyi Buzz, the brother-duo is none other than the Pahariya brothers. Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya belong to a wealthy, political family. Their maternal grandpa is former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. Their father, Sanjay Pahariya, is a businessman with a base in Mumbai. Their mother is Sushil Kumar Shinde's daughter, Smruti Pahariya, who divorced Sanjay Pahariya in 2008. Veer, aged 28, moved to Dubai to finish his education. He began his career by working for Viacom18 in India. Shikhar, aged 23, attended the Dhirubai Ambani International School and the Bombay Scottish School for his education. He then studied at Regent University, London. Both brothers, jointly started India Wyn, a gaming and entertainment business, in 2018. The brothers spent much of their childhood in Delhi since Smruti moved there to live with her father after divorcing her husband.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is working on a film with Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. Her Koffee partner Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry. Apart from that, she has a film with Rajkummar Rao titled Mr. And Mrs. Mahi and a film with Varun Dhawan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, titled Bawaal.

