Koffee With Karan 7: Who did Aamir Khan want to cast in Laal Singh Chaddha before Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have become the talk of the town after the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 was aired. These two were like a house on fire and spilt a lot of beans on the show. Well, as we all know that their film Laal Singh Chaddha is all geared up for release, so there was a lot of talking about the film on the show. During the interaction, Karan Johar happened to ask Aamir if Kareena was always his first choice. The PK actor indirectly hinted at who was his first choice and netizens have found out who the actress was.

Manushi Chillar was Aamir Khan’s first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha?

Aamir Khan in the show revealed that the casting director of Laal Singh Chaddha had mentioned a new actress to him and he showed an ad of her to Aamir. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also a part of this ad and she shared the screen space with the newcomer. Aamir said, "We were looking at the video for someone else. Advait (Chandan) and I were watching and we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena." Now an Instagram page with the name dietsabya has shared an ad on their handle of a jewellery brand in which we can see Manushi Chillar alongside Kareena. So now fans are wondering that was Manushi Chillar Aamir Khan’s first choice for the film?

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar made her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj. Everyone loved her performance and she has bagged a couple of exciting projects too.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha's Tere Hawaale: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's song is a tribute to the miracle of love