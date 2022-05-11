Koffee With Karan 7: Will Arjun Kapoor grace the coffee couch? Actor drops a HINT

Looks like Arjun Kapoor will be appearing in the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan. Karan Johar’s popular chat show is gearing up to be back on digital mediums with a fun-packed and exciting new season. In fact, the shoot for the same has already gone on floors. In the meanwhile, Arjun took to his Instagram space and hinted about featuring on this season of the chat show as well.

A few hours back, Arjun indulged his fans on social media in an AMA session on the occasion of completing 10 years in the film industry. Among many other questions, one fan asked him, “Koffee with Karan new season are you there?” To this, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor wrote, “The Dr recently asked me to stay off Coffee for a bit…(wink emoji) @karanjohar (evil face emoji)”. Soon after, he shared a picture of a cup of black coffee and wrote, “But hey who says I listen to the doctor everytime @karanjohar (wink face emoji)”.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s stories:

A few days back, Karan shocked everyone as he teased netizens announcing that his chat show would not be back for another season. However, he soon announced that it would not be back on television screens as it’s going to be direct-to-digital platforms this year.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor’s professional front, the actor has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Apart from this, he also has The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar and Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline.

