Koffee With Karan: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor & Mira, 5 times couples roasted each other

Koffee With Karan S7 will soon start premiering on an OTT platform from the 7th of July. Ever since Karan Johar made the announcement for the new season of his popular chat show, people have been excitedly waiting to watch their favorite celebs get candid, real, and fun on the ‘koffee’ couch. While there are only a few days for KWK S7 to kickstart, now is the perfect time to go back in time and recall a few of the best moments in the past seasons. Speaking of which, in the earlier seasons, Karan Johar has invited many real-life couples to his show. From showcasing their romantic side, to spilling some secrets, to roasting each other in light-hearted humour, these lovebirds have done it all.

So, from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, let’s look at 5 times when couples have roasted each other on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.

When Ajay Devgn joked about Kajol’s age

In season 5 of KWK, Ajay Devgn and Kajol featured together on the ‘Koffee’ couch. During the rapid-fire round, KJO asked Ajay, “which actor from the current lot would look the best opposite Kajol?” To this, Ajay quickly replied, “As a son?” leaving the actress stumped and KJo in splits. She gave the Runway 34 actor a look and hilariously reminded him that he has to go back home with her, regardless of the hamper.

When Mira Rajput revealed Shahid Kapoor’s most annoying habit

Karan asked Mira to reveal one of hubby Shahid’s annoying habit. She exchanged a look with the Kabir Singh actor who warned her and said, “Don’t say that!” When Mira said that she has to, Shahid replied that he too would reveal the annoying habit about her. Mira revealed that Shahid ‘burps a lot,’ leaving KJo laughing. Shahid was just about to reveal the annoying habit about Mira but he stops and she hits him with the pillow and retorts saying that she was pregnant at the time, and that she was allowed to do that. She then asked what his situation was.

When Abhishek Bachchan revealed what about Aishwarya irritates him

Aish and Junior B were seen sharing the koffee couch on the first episode of season 3. The husband-and-wife duo had a lot of fun and candid moments on the couch. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Abhishek to share what is the one thing that irritates him about Aishwarya. This is when Abhishek quickly asks, “I can just say one thing?” leaving both KJO and Aish laughing. He then said, “She is a tad-bit disorganised”.

When Twinkle Khanna said she has been arrested because of Akshay Kumar

In season 5, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna came together on the show and it was one of the most entertaining episodes of the season. During their session, Twinkle revealed that Akshay once told her that he would get into a lot of trouble because of a column she wrote. This is when Twinkle reminded Khiladi Kumar that she has been arrested because of him. She narrated the story when Akshay asked Twinkle to unbutton the top button of his jeans during a fashion show as a part of the act. Twinkle said that the next day an FIR was filed against her and the police came looking for her. She also joked that it was mentioned on her Wikipedia page.

When Ajay Devgn took a dig on Kajol’s social media game

During their conversation, Karan and Ajay also begin discussing Kajol’s alleged obsession with clicking pictures and posting them on social media. Ajay said that the problem is not with clicking pictures but that their daughter Nysa and she are sitting and ‘correcting’ their pictures for three hours. While Kajol denied doing so, Karan remarked that the My Name Is Khan actress has become a millennial in her old age. Ajay added that she was not like that before but has turned to be so only in her ‘budhapa’. Kajol was left speechless but she soon had a comeback as she said, “Tumhara budhapa hoga, mera toh nahi hain (You might be in your old age, not me)”.

