Koffee With Karan: Court finds Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul 'innocent' over comments on women; Report

Koffee With Karan is one such chat show that often makes it to the headlines because of the stuff that the celebrity guests say on the show. On Season 6, one of the episodes featured cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. These two were highly criticized for their misogynist comments on the show. In fact, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the players and even sent them back from Australia, where they were playing for a series against the Aussie. But now the latest reports suggest that the Jodhpur High Court have granted the cricketers and Karan Johar a relief in the case that was registered against the trio.

According to reports in ETimes, Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were granted relief by the Jodhpur High Court three years after a case was registered against them. The reports further say that the case which was lodged by Dr Meghwal against the trio was disposed of after they were found innocent. The case was lodged by Meghwal at Jodhpur’s Luni police station under the Indian Penal Code section.

This episode was aired on January 6. In the show, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul talked about their relationships, crushes, favourite movies, actors and actresses. KL Rahul chose his words and was very careful while replying to Karan Johar but Hardik Pandya went all out and boasted about hooking up with multiple women and even spoke about how open he is with his parents.

Meanwhile, in the recent Koffee With Karan episode, Laal Singh Chaddha Jodi Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will grace the couch. The promo of the show was released today and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar reacts to perceptions about Bollywood being ‘finished': We just need to create the right content