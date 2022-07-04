Koffee With Karan: Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt to Arjun-Varun; Stars who fought tooth & nail for coffee hamper

Karan Johar never misses a chance to surprise his audience. Be it with his films, his acting or his Instagram activities, Karan Johar makes sure to offer something new to the audience every now and then. But this time, he is making the headlines as he is returning with the new season of his popular celebrity-based chat show. We are talking about Koffee With Karan which is coming up with the seventh season which will be premiered on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Interestingly, the makers had recently unveiled the promo of Koffee with Karan 7 and it has got the town buzzing. After all, it is coming up with a great ensemble of guests along with some new elements. Besides, Karan will also be returning with the popular rapid-fire round wherein celebs fight for the coffee hamper. It is one of the most interesting segments of the chat show and at times it also has got several celebs fighting tooth and nail to win it. So, as the fans gear up for Koffee With Karan 7, here’s a look at some of the banter from previous seasons for the coffee hamper.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

Deepika and Alia had marked the opening of Koffee With season 6 and their rapid-fire round as per Karan Johar had ‘some silences, some non-committal answers, some brave answers and some fun’. Though the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had won the hamper, Deepika was seen quipping, “I am never coming on this show again and baring my soul to the world. I was so honest about everything Karan”.

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut on Koffee with Karan in the sixth season and they had a quite witty rapid-fire round. As Karan announced Janhvi as the winner, he praised the actress for her spunk. However, Arjun reacted by saying, “I can see the partiality. There will be an outcry on social media. There will be heavy trolling about this. I am going on record and stating that I sensed a tinge of partiality. I am feeling shattered and heartbroken. The flow has been broken of my franchise. I am feeling a sense of replacement from another Kapoor. It is not a happy feeling”. However, Arjun, being the doting brother that he is, did hand over the coffee hamper to his younger sister.

Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

When Anushka and Katrina had graced the couch on Koffee With Karan season 5, Arjun Kapoor made an appearance as a special guest who was supposed to announce the winner of the rapid-fire round. Though Katrina admitted that they did underperform, Karan decided to give the hamper to Arjun for being the most entertaining one in the episode. However, Anushka felt that she was well deserving of the coffee hamper Anushka even blamed Arjun by saying, “Just because you are here, I didn’t get it”.

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor

Varun and Arjun made an appearance together on Koffee With Karan season 5 and the 2 States actor won the hamper. It was a fierce battle between the two stars, Varun was a little heartbroken after he lost the game, which was his third time on this chat show. Varun even said, “You always do this to me. I really wanted to win it”.

Farah Khan and Abhishek Bachchan

The duo had graced the show in the fourth season and they had quite a fierce rapid-fire round. As Karan announced Abhishek as the winner, Farah told Karan, “You have cheated and twice gave him (Abhishek) the answer”.

