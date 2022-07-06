Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar reveals key to having a successful chat show and a good host

Karan Johar is gearing up for the seventh season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Ever since KJo made the announcement about the new season, the fans have been excited to see their favourite celebrities getting candid and honest on the ‘Koffee’ couch with some fun and gossip elements. The makers of the show even dropped the promo and gave us glimpses of what the new season of the show would be like. Meanwhile, after hosting six successful seasons and gearing up for the seventh, the ace filmmaker, in a recent interview, opened about the key to having such a successful talk show and a good host.

Karan is a good host and Koffee With Karan’s success proves. Talking about the key to a successful show, Karan told ETimes, “I think being a talk show host doesn't mean that you have to be a good conversationalist. It means you have to be a good listener. I have always been a good listener and I think that makes you into a good talk show host. Because a talk show host is not supposed to be talking about himself or herself. That's the mistake some talk show hosts make. They talk more than the guest. I am a good listener and that is what I think has worked in my favour as a talk show host.”

Meanwhile, talking about Karan’s chat show, the first promo of KWK season 7 gave a glimpse of the guests of the new season which includes names like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, etc. Interestingly, the new season will not just be about fun conversations but the celebs will also be seen giving a glimpse of their unfiltered selves. From Sara Ali Khan talking about ex-boyfriend to Samantha Ruth Prabhu blaming Karan Johar for unhappy marriages, Shahid Kapoor talking about what he misses about being single and more, Koffee With Karan season 7 will witness some spicy conversations on the couch.

