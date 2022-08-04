Koffee With Karan S7 Epi 5 Twitter Reactions: Fans call Aamir Khan 'bawaal'; Hail Kareena Kapoor's quirkiness

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the fifth episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7 to promote their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to release on August 11th, 2022. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. To note, Kareena and Aamir shared the 'Koffee Couch' together for the first time ever and they made some spiciest revelations on Koffee With Karan 7.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan kept us hooked with her quirkiness, Aamir Khan was clearly the star of the night and fans applauded his 'savage' attitude on the Koffee couch. The duo definitely guaranteed a sassy episode and as the episode wrapped up, fans took to social media to give their verdict. Needless to say, netizens gave a huge thumbs up to Aamir and Kareena's fifth episode on Koffee With Karan 7 and loved everything about it. They also called them the 'most entertaining' duo.

Check out how fans reacted to Aamir-Kareena's KWK S7 epi:

The first episode featured Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While the second episode starred Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, and Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday. Other celebrities on the list are Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and others.

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir and Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha, the film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film will also be clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. It is reportedly filmed in more than 100 Indian locations and the film commenced in 2019.

On the work front, Kareena will feature next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. This also mark's the actress's digital debut.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: 5 spiciest revelations made by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Karan Johar's show