Koffee With Karan S7 Episode 1 Highlights: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's fun banter shows their cutest friendship

Finally, the new season of Koffee With Karan began with a bang on July 07. The first guests of this newest season of Karan Johar's chat show are Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The duo got candid about their respective personal and professional lives. From Ranveer-Alia's friendship to Alia-Ranbir's wedding, everything was discussed on the 'Koffee' couch. These two stars raised the curtains of Koffee With Karan season 7 with a bang and after the first episode aired, we are craving more.

Here are some of the unmissable highlights of the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7:

1. Ranveer-Alia friendship

The foremost highlight of the show was Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's friendship. They called each other 'Sakhi' and Alia confessed that Ranveer is the person with whom she can talk about anything and everything. The trio talked about how they became close friends after working together on the sets of Gully Boy and bonded really well during the promotions. Ranveer also revealed that it was during Gangubai Kathiawadi that Alia had a hard time and he came to the rescue. He helped her understand working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia also revealed that Ranveer started crying after seeing her proposal photo with Ranbir. So cute!

2. Alia-Ranbir's proposal and massive engagement ring

Alia re-lived her proposal memory while talking to KJo on the couch. She confessed that she was totally blown by Ranbir's proposal. She shared that Ranbir proposed to her in the most amazing way possible. He proposed to her in a place very special to both of them, Maasai Mara, Kenya. Alia admitted that Ranbir is a very good planner as he set up their guide for pictures. She also revealed that her massive diamond engagement ring is special because it has engraved their relationship philosophy, which is shortened to 'Mrs. Hipster'.

3. Ranveer is 'Pammi' aunty

Karan Johar introduced all of us to a never-seen-before side of Ranveer Singh- the gossipy Pammi aunty. "He is interested in everything!", KJo said. The host also narrated some incidents that proved he's Pammi aunty. KJo also disclosed that our very own 'Pammi' was interested in Alia's jewellery too for her mehendi ceremony. Ranveer showed interest and helped Alia to choose her bangles for the ceremony.

4. Alia Bhatt's wedding

Alia Bhatt's wedding with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor was another hot topic of discussion on the 'Koffee' couch. She shared some cute, never-heard-before details about her intimate yet dreamy wedding that happened in April this year. She told that Ranbir and she shook hands before their wedding and said 'bye bye boyfriend and girlfriend' as they would no longer be boyfriend and girlfriend. She also revealed that Ranbir is a very traditional guy and how he was very much involved in rituals during the pheras. Karan revealed that everybody including Ranbir was teary-eyed when Alia was walking down the aisle.

5. Ranveer's equation with Deepika Padukone's parents

Ranveer said he is still managing to mix with Deepika’s family after marriage. He said, “I am still figuring it out. I don't want to throw them off. I love them to bits, you know. They are so simple and grounded as people. It's really wonderful and warm to be around them.” He further revealed that he has a special wardrobe for his Bengaluru visits which only has white shirts/t-shirts and blue denim.

6. Alia on mixing with Kapoors

The actress told after Rishi Kapoor's death, she was living with Neetu Kapoor and family to take care of them. She also revealed that the Kapoors do everything together including prayers and all. She said it has been a different experience for her to adjust to Ranbir's family as Bhatt's are quite different. She said, "In fact, Ranbir used to make fun of me. If we used to do a ritual together, he used to ask, 'Jai karna aata hai?' (Do you know the rituals?) I think I have become a pro now. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family. It has given me a totally new layer of life." She also disclosed that Ranbir is too much into Diwali Puja and traditions.

7. Arjun Kapoor's guest appearance

Arjun has remained a constant in the chat show and how come he would be left this time too. During one of the game segments, Ranveer video called his best friend Arjun and chatted with him. Ranveer and Arjun indulged in some bromance also which was too adorable to watch.

