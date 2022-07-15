Koffee With Karan S7 Episode 2: 6 major revelations made by Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor graced the second episode of the chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. The best friends showcased their candid-best selves on the popular chat-show of Karan Johar. The duo got candid about their respective personal and professional lives. They talked about their experiences of travelling with each other to Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, how the pandemic and lockdown affected them, a lot of banter about Vijay Deverakonda, and the qualities that would want their future spouses to have. The duo also revealed some juicy gossip about the Indian Entertainment Industry. They also played the fun rapid-fire round to win the hamper and spilled some really interesting beans during the round. It was a delight to watch both of them together.

So, we have compiled a list of the major revelations from the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. Let's read:

1. Jahnvi and Sara dated brothers

Karan Johar revealed that Janhvi and Sara dated brothers in the past and they share that commonality amongst them. Janhvi said that the brothers used to live in their building and Sara smirked at her response.

2. Sara dated Kartik Aaryan

While telling the power of manifestation on 'Koffee' couch, Karan Johar revealed that Sara and Kartik Aaryan after the former took his name on the show in the previous season. To note, Sara and Kartik worked together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.

3. Sara wants to date Vijay Deverakonda

After Karan asked Sara, who she would like to date next. The actress candidly revealed her latest crush - Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. For unversed, he will be next seen in Liger with Ananya Panday.

4. Sara and Janhvi's friendship

They revealed that they became really good friends during the lockdown and bonded better during their Kedarnath trip. They also told some hilarious anecdotes from their trip. and revealed their near-death experience at Bhairavnath.

5. Sara wants to marry Ranveer Singh

In one of the segments, Sara confessed that she would like to marry Ranveer Singh. She further said that married men aren’t that big of a deal for her.

6. Sara and Janhvi's checklists for future husbands

Sara humorously said she wants money, referring to her dad Saif Ali Khan's confession from last season. She further said she wants a person who is understanding, emotional, mature, humourous, rich. Meanwhile, Janhvi on the other hand said she wants somebody who can make her laugh.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: 10 Highlights from Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s unfiltered episode